11th Annual Black & White Affair Charity Benefit

Posted 12:30 pm, March 25, 2019

RICHMOND, Va.– It’s RVA’s ultimate Casino Night Dance Party With A Purpose, the 11th Annual Black & White Affair Charity Benefit sponsored by The KLM Scholarship Foundation, Saturday, April 6, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM at The Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 North 3rd Street, Richmond. CBS 6’s Shelby Brown returns as the event’s Emcee, and this year’s accent color to the Black & White Semi-Formal attire is “Yellow”.

The evening features, Free Casino Gaming, Quintessential Jazz Band, DJ DRAKE, Premium Cash Bar, Hors D’oeuvres (7:00pm – 8:30pm), Reserved Seating, Raffles, Fun Photo Booth and Networking. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/11th-annual-black-white-affair-charity-benefit-tickets-54169336945

 

The KLM Scholarship Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.  Contributions are 100% tax deductible in accordance with IRS rules & regulations. The Founder, Kimberley L. Martin, started this foundation because of her tremendous desire to support anyone seeking a quality education. For information on the KLM Scholarship Foundation visit http://klmfoundation.org/history/

