The winning numbers for the $625 million Powerball jackpot Saturday night are here.

The numbers drawn are: 24, 25, 52, 60, and 66 and the Powerball is 5.

It was not immediately known if any tickets matched all six numbers.

The jackpot has continued to climb since it was last won on December 26, 2018. Saturday night’s prize has an estimated cash value of $380.6 million. It is the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.