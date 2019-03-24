How shave-a-thon at Church Hill Irish Festival helps kids with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. – The St. Patrick’s Day festivities continued a week after the holiday with the 34th annual Church Hill Irish Festival this weekend.

The event featured Irish-themed live local music, vendors and local craftspeople and food from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and many neighborhood restaurants.

Another hallmark of the event was the 16th annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event, which raised money to fight childhood cancer.

CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade served as emcee of the event again this year.

Folks raise more than $116,000 at this year’s event.

Proceeds from this event benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and their fight against cancer.

