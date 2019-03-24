Man shot along Chesterfield road
Woman arrested for flashing gun at Richmond high school
Woman on bike killed in Glen Allen

Man shot along South Providence Road in Chesterfield

Posted 1:19 am, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22AM, March 24, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in Chesterfield County that sent a man to the hospital.

Lt. R. M. Granderson with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to 1500 South Providence Road for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at 11:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

“Police are continuing their investigation on scene,” Granderson said.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.