Man shot along South Providence Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in Chesterfield County that sent a man to the hospital.

Lt. R. M. Granderson with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to 1500 South Providence Road for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at 11:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

“Police are continuing their investigation on scene,” Granderson said.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.