Army veteran’s group donates 20 more adaptive bikes to kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Twenty more children received a brand-new bike on Sunday thanks to the generosity of one organization.

The adaptive bikes are custom made for each child based on their ability.

U.S. Army veteran James Howard started Richmond Empowering Abilities for Children with Cycles or REACHcycles after he received a similar bike several months after a swimming accident left him paralyzed.

Organizers said they are always raising money because each bike can cost between $400-$1200.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.