Woman killed on bike in Wyndham ‘made the world a better place,’ family says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Family members are remembering the woman killed riding her bike Saturday evening in the Wyndham community of Henrico County as a "beautiful soul."

While police have not yet released the victim's name, family members confirmed to WTVR CBS 6 News that she is Radha Joshi.

"Radha Joshi was a loving and caring person who went above and beyond to help people in her community," family members said in a statement. "She made the world a better place with her joyous and uplifting personality. She was a beautiful soul inside and out, who cared about everyone and we were very fortunate to have her in our lives. Radha will be missed by family and friends."

Henrico Police said the woman was hit by a car just before 6:25 p.m. at Wyndham Park Drive and Nuckols Road in the Wyndham neighborhood.

Officials said the victim was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene shortly after she was struck.

Police said the driver stopped and remained at the scene.

Officers said neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

There is no word yet if the driver will be charged in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Memorial honors cyclist killed

A makeshift memorial of vibrant flowers stood along a stone wall Sunday near where the crash happened.

Sam Alouf, who lives nearby, said he saw a large police presence and the road closed down Saturday.

"I just want to share my deepest condolences with the family and I know that it’s a really tough time, but they’ll get through it all and everything will be alright," Alouf said.

The fatal crash so close his home has made Alouf consider life's fleetingness.

"It opened my eyes up to like anything can happen at anytime and death is inevitable," Alouf said.

