Suspect sought after woman stabbed to death in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman early Sunday morning in Petersburg.

Capt. E. Chambliss with Petersburg Police said officers were called to the 200 block of E. Fillmore Street for the report of a person stabbed just before 3:15 a.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had succumbed to her injury,” Chambliss said.

Police said 23-year-old Jaquan Moultrie is wanted for the crime.

Officials, who said the suspect was last seen wearing all black clothing, warned the public not to attempt to apprehend him, but call police immediately.

Police asked anyone with information about Moultrie’s whereabouts or anyone who heard or saw anything, to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or send a tip by via the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.