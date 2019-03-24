Monument planned to honor GWAR lead singer Dave Brockie at Hollywood Cemetery

Woman arrested for flashing gun at Richmond high school
RICHMOND, Va. – On the fifth anniversary of GWAR lead singer Dave Brockie’s death, the band said plans are moving forward to remember the Richmond-based heavy-metal band’s longtime front man.

The band posted on Instagram that designs for a “memorial ledger” have been completed and submitted for approval.

Dave Brockie 2019 video.

“If all goes well... It will be erected at Hollywood Cemetery later this year," the post reads.

Brockie, whose ashes are buried at the cemetery, died of a heroin overdose in Richmond in 2014.

“The death of Oderus was an almost insurmountable loss for GWAR, but Dave’s death was a far greater loss for the world," the band posted.

