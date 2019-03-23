Our second dry weekend in a row!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend will be completely dry, making it the second dry weekend in a row.

It is only the fourth dry weekend of the year. The other eight weekends had at least a trace of precipitation on one day.

The last time we had two dry consecutive weekends was September 29-30 and October 6-7.

Many days of the week ahead will be dry. Our best chance of rain will be Monday into Monday night.

After temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s Sunday and Monday, colder air will return for Tuesday. Another warming trend will take place later in the week with highs back to around 70° Friday. Highs will stay in the mid 60s to lower 70s next weekend.

There could be a passing shower next weekend, so our dry weekend streak may stay at just two in a row.

