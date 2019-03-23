Woman arrested for flashing gun during Richmond school dance competition fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said a woman was arrested for pulling out a gun during a fight that broke out following a dance competition at Huguenot High School Saturday evening.

Gene Lepley with Richmond Police said officers were called to the school about 6:30 pm for a report of a person with a weapon.

"When they arrived they encountered a fight occurring among members of a dance competition that had taken place," Lepley said. "Officers were able to end the disturbance and arrest an adult female seen brandishing a handgun."

Officials said one person was person was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after the "disturbance."

Additionally, several others suffered minor injures, but those victims were treated at the scene, Lepley said.

Police searched the school as a precaution and did not find any additional threats.

Officials said the suspect's name will be released at a later date.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.