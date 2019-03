Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Two homes under construction in a new neighborhood in Chesterfield County collapsed Friday.

One is on Michaux Springs Drive and the other is on Winterfield Road At Michaux Village Drive in the Winterfield Park neighborhood.

There's some speculation that the high winds Friday afternoon may have been a factor in the collapse, but there has been no word yet from officials.

