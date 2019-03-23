Greg McQuade honored with hero award at Richmond SPCA Dog Jog

RICHMOND, Va. — Award-winning anchor and reporter Greg McQuade received another accolade on Saturday.

The Richmond SPCA surprised McQuade with the Johnny Birkitt Hero Award at the organization’s 17th annual Dog Jog and 5K Run.

“Thank you for your generous support over the years,” Richmond SPCA official said.

McQuade, who has severed as emceed for the event for many years, said he was speechless and “completely floored” by the gesture.

The award honors the memory of Johnny Birkitt, a beloved young man who passed away in 2007, Richmond SPCA officials said.

“Johnny was a great animal lover, and the meaningful tribute of those who knew him has continued at each Dog Jog and 5K Run as a celebration of his life, and has continued to keep his memory alive,” officials said. “The award that bears Johnny’s name is given each year to the person or team that has displayed the greatest spirit for the cause of homeless animals.”

The event kicked off at 8:30 a.m. with a 5K run/walk for people only, followed by the dog-friendly one-mile Dog Jog.

“Throughout the morning, we host our pet-friendly vendor fair at our Robins-Starr Humane Center, featuring a Kids’ Fun Zone and a pets’ Fun Zone packed full of fun activities for the whole family,” officials said.

The 2019 Dog Jog has raised more than $189,000 to help homeless pets in the care of the Richmond SPCA.

