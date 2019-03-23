× Food & Wine Magazine: Mama J’s among ‘greatest’ American restaurants

RICHMOND, Va — It’s hard working at a restaurant, says Food & Wine Magazine. The lowest paid workforce in the country sends only half of its employees home with above the median living wage as sexual harassment complaints pile up, more commonly reported in the food industry than any other over the past two decades. Food & Wine took to the road to find the greatest restauraunts to work for and landed in Jackson Ward at local favorite, Mama J’s.

Owned and operated by mother-son duo Velma and Lester Johnson, Mama J’s staff promotes from within and raises every year. Sexual harassment results in termination, Food and Wine reports, and lower-wage employees are trained into better paying positions, in addition to annual raises. Velma Johnson started catering after retiring from her position as deputy sheriff, so when the doors opened in 2009, she had a built-in clientele. Her career continues to inspire her son’s management style and hiring decisions. “I used to visit [my mom] at work, and if you can help people to not have to go back to that, that’s a good thing,” Johnson told Food & Wine. “If we’re going to say you’ve paid your debt to society, we’ll give you a second chance.”

