Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The VCU Rams fell to the UCF Knights 73-58 in Columbia, South Carolina Friday evening.

VCU, who entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed in the East, trailed behind No. 8 UCF for the game's majority after hitting a scoring wall in the first half.

At halftime, the Knights led 34-24.

The Knights will go on to play No. 1 seed Duke on Sunday in Columbia.