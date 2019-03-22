RICHMOND, Va. - Award-winning international finger style guitar champion, Christine Lenee, captivates her audience with her unique guitar styling. Her skills have been compared to Joni Mitchell and Dave Matthews. Her travels bring her to the river city and you can catch her live on stage tonight at The Tin Pan.
Unique guitar stylings from Christine Lenee
-
Award Winning Musical Stylings of Catherine Britt
-
“In My Chair”
-
Traditional ceramic shapes with a twist
-
Come out and see ‘La Cage Aux Folles’
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with Author Emily Arnold McCully
-
-
Holiday music from the Sensational Groupinaires
-
Award Winning Musician Nick Faulconer
-
Makeup artist shares tips and techniques for mature skin
-
Come out and enjoy the Southern Women’s Show
-
February is National Canned Food Month
-
-
SonaBank P.O.W.E.R. Believing in the Power of You
-
Talented Singer Kari Smith
-
“You Are Our Joy, Christmas” performed by Jekalyn Carr