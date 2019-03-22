Unique guitar stylings from Christine Lenee

RICHMOND, Va. - Award-winning international finger style guitar champion, Christine Lenee, captivates her audience with her unique guitar styling. Her skills have been compared to Joni Mitchell and Dave Matthews. Her travels bring her to the river city and you can catch her live on stage tonight at The Tin Pan.

