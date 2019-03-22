RICHMOND, Va. - The Southern Food Festival showcases some of Richmond's finest southern specialties. Brad Barzoloski from Capitol Waffle Shop is here along with Event Organizer, Chris Ray to give us a taste of what to expect at this year's event. The Second Annual Southern Food Festival is tomorrow March 23rd from Noon until 7pm at The Center of the Universe Brewing Company in Ashland.
