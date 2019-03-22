RICHMOND, Va. - Young, talented magician, Brendan Shepherd, is known for his magic across the country. He's here today to share a few of his tricks with us. If you'd like to book Brendan for your next event visit http://www.brendanshepherd.com/
Street magic from rising star Brendan Shepherd
-
Mother arrested after leaving kids inside home with dead father: Crime Insider sources
-
Supreme vegetable fried rice
-
Chef Ausar whips up Broccoli Au Gratin
-
Brendan King surprises RACC staff, firefighters who worked to help ‘Tommie’ with donation, lunch
-
Neighbor shocked after coach charged with sexually assaulting teen
-
-
Chef Ausar Makes Kitchen Magic
-
Richmond family waits for father’s return from polar vortex: ‘I’m slightly worried’
-
‘Keep your eyes open’ during winter storms, warns plow driver
-
Mayor Stoney calls for Gov. Northam to resign after ‘deeply disappointing and offensive’ photo
-
How this Henrico Police officer is honoring his fallen partner 16 years later
-
-
Chef Ausar’s whips up a creamy polenta dish
-
Search warrant: Police find ‘erratic, hysterical’ woman at Richmond murder scene
-
Best friend of Richmond father found dead says ‘he was really worn down’