Street magic from rising star Brendan Shepherd

Posted 10:52 am, March 22, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Young, talented magician, Brendan Shepherd, is known for his magic across the country. He's here today to share a few of his tricks with us. If you'd like to book Brendan for your next event visit http://www.brendanshepherd.com/

