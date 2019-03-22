Former Lee-Davis football star Nate Evans killed in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- Former Lee-Davis High School running back Nate Evans was shot and killed in Norfolk late Thursday night, according to Norfolk Police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of W. 43rd St. after getting calls about gunshots, police said.

When they arrived, officers founds Evans shot on the sidewalk. He died at the scene.

Evans, 19, was a junior at William and Mary where he played football for the Tribe. He was the Tribe's second leading rusher this past season.

"Nate’s is a loss we are feeling deeply within our program. Faith and family are the foundations of our program. We value relationships first. Our team has gathered together to support each other as we deal with the grief that comes from this tragedy," William and Mary Head Football Coach Mike London said.

In high school, Evans was an all-district and all-metro performer at Lee-Davis in Mechanicsville.

"William & Mary grieves today the death of Nate Evans, an immensely talented young man," William & Mary president Katherine Rowe said. "I extend condolences and the deepest sympathy on behalf of the community to Nate’s family, friends, team members and others close to him."

This is a developing story.