Police hope video helps catch Richmond vandal

Posted 12:29 pm, March 22, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police released video of a person suspected of vandalizing a building in Richmond's Fan District neighborhood.

The incident was recorded at about 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, along the 0 block of North Mulberry Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Hawkins Wortham at (804) 646-1940 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.