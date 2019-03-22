Special counsel Robert Mueller ends investigation
Police chief addresses officer with ‘known white supremacist’ ties
Officer arrested for soliciting minor for sex
Track rain in Richmond

More than 16,000 without power in Richmond, Tri-Cities region

Posted 7:58 pm, March 22, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond Metro and Tri-Cities area are without power following strong winds and hail throughout the region.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 16,464 customers throughout the region were without power. 

Richmond City has the most outages with 7,302 reported, while 2,129 are without electricity in Goochland.

In  Henrico, 2,063 are without power.

Outages can be reported on Dominion Energy’s website. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.