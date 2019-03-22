× More than 16,000 without power in Richmond, Tri-Cities region

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond Metro and Tri-Cities area are without power following strong winds and hail throughout the region.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 16,464 customers throughout the region were without power.

Richmond City has the most outages with 7,302 reported, while 2,129 are without electricity in Goochland.

In Henrico, 2,063 are without power.

Outages can be reported on Dominion Energy’s website.