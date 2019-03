Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Witnesses thought they were seeing a ghost when Lloyd Bishop climbed out of his damaged Toyota pickup truck.

The 45-year-old was heading to work early Thursday morning on March 14 when his 1994 Toyota stalled as he was cresting the Varina-Enon Bridge on Interstate 295.

Bishop says he put his flashers on, pulled over to the shoulder and called for a tow truck.

That's when Bishop heard a loud boom.

"The whole back end of the truck came completely off the ground," recalled Bishop.

A tractor-trailer collided with Bishop's pickup truck. By the time the small pickup stopped moving, the tractor-trailer "just kept going," said Bishop.

The driver's side of his Toyota had two flat tires and bent rims, the left side of the bed was crushed and the cab had a gash. What you couldn't see were a cracked rear end and a bent frame.

"It's enough damage, it's a total loss. After hitting the rear axle it caused the frame to buckle and flatten all the tires on the left side," said Ryan Stainback with Colonial Heights Collision.

So, how did Bishop escaped injury?

"It was an act of God sir. It's the only reason I can say I'm still here," said Bishop.

With his truck totaled, it has put Bishop in a financial bind. Now all he wants is to find the driver.

"He should be held responsible for what he did," said Bishop.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the hit and run crash. If you have any information you are asked to call VSP at 804-553-3445.