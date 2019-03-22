× Liberty University upsets Mississippi State 80-76 in NCAA tournament

RICHMOND, Va. — No. 12 seed in the East bracket Liberty University upset No. 5 seed Mississippi State 80-76 on Friday to win their first game of the NCAA tournament.

Liberty will go on to play the winner of Virginia Tech and St. Louis, who play Friday night at 10:15 p.m. EST.

Tune into CBS 6 tonight for full March Madness coverage.