LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Keenan Gumbs #5 of the Liberty Flames drives to the basket during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on December 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
Liberty University upsets Mississippi State 80-76 in NCAA tournament
RICHMOND, Va. — No. 12 seed in the East bracket Liberty University upset No. 5 seed Mississippi State 80-76 on Friday to win their first game of the NCAA tournament.
Liberty will go on to play the winner of Virginia Tech and St. Louis, who play Friday night at 10:15 p.m. EST.
