Kumbaya Space coming to Rocketts Landing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The coworking trend is spreading to Rocketts Landing.

Kumbaya Space, a new coworking concept from co-owners and local business consultants Rosetta Quiah and Taffy Matinenga, is set to open in the East 51 building at 5151 Old Main St.

Quiah, who also owns consulting firm The Quiah Group, said in addition to having the usual coworking amenities, Kumbaya also will offer other services that may be helpful for entrepreneurs.

“It’s accounting, HR, marketing, all the things entrepreneurs and small businesses need to succeed,” Quiah said. “This is from our experience as entrepreneurs as well. We didn’t have all the support we needed even though we had a great business idea.”

