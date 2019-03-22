Henrico Sheriff’s deputy shot in Richmond home; suspected shooter arrested out of state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County Sheriff Mike Wade said one of his deputies was in serious condition following a shooting on Richmond's Southside Tuesday night.

Richmond Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Lamberts Ave just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found an injured man with life-threatening injuries.

"I received a phone call and was told that one of our deputies had been shot," Wade recalled.

Wade confirmed the victim was visiting the home of a colleague when the shooting occurred.

"He was with another deputy at her house, her former boyfriend came in -- forced his way in, shot at her and then shot him," Sheriff Wade said.

The deputy was shot in the chest and ankle, according to Sheriff Wade.

The suspect was quickly identified as Theron Donte Shackleford, 33, of the 2900 block of Monet Court.

Marshals and Richmond Detectives worked around the clock March 20 and tracked Shackleford and an associate to a Cary apartment.

After a brief standoff, Shackleford was arrested March 20 by the U.S. Marshals Eastern North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Cary, North Carolina Police Department Emergency Response Team and the Wake County Sheriff’s Officer Tactical Response Team.

Shackleford was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the shooting.

The deputy, who hasn't been identified, joined the Henrico Sheriff's Office about three years ago working in Regional Jail East.

"He still has some tubes in his mouth. He’s not able to talk, but able to communicate and write," Wade described. "There was some question whether he was going to make it or not."

Wade thanked U.S. Marshals for quickly apprehending the suspect.

“We applaud the efforts of law enforcement to quickly bring to justice this violent individual who committed such a heinous act,” said Bobby Mathieson, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Neighbor: "It happened so fast"

A neighbor on Lamberts Avenue said the residents where the shooting occurred had moved in just weeks prior.

"I had remembered that they previously had an argument back and forth shouting," the witness said.

She recalled hearing three gunshots right next door.

"I heard two gunshots and I heard yelling, then there was another gunshot," the witness said. "They were basically yelling, 'No' -- to stop."

She added, "Hopefully they move out because it was a lot better when they weren’t here."