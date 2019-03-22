Chesterfield Police investigating afternoon shooting

Special counsel Robert Mueller ends investigation
Posted 6:46 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48PM, March 22, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Old Creek Road for a report that a man had been shot.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While no suspect description is available, police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

