Arrest made after violent assault, carjacking on VSU campus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – An arrest has been made after an individual was assaulted and carjacked on the campus of Virginia State University.

A school spokesperson says the incident occurred in the area of Gateway Hall on Saturday, March 16 at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The victim reported that while parked in the area, an unknown person assaulted them and stole their vehicle. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Later that afternoon, VSU Police located the vehicle in the City of Petersburg and arrested one suspect, whose name has not been released.

The suspect is facing multiple felonies and being held without bond.

