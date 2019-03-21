× Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – All lanes along I-95 were shutdown Thursday morning due to a tractor-trailer fire.

Flames and smoke could be seen from a V-Dot camera before 4:00 a.m.

This accident happened in the northbound lanes just north of Willis Rd.

State Police say a bus lost a rear tire in the northbound lanes and pulled over. A tractor-trailer hit that tire, lost control and overturned hitting the jersey wall. That’s when it caught fire.

Medics transported the driver of the trailer-trailer to the hospital for serious injuries.