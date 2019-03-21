× Student found with loaded gun at Chesterfield High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A student brought a loaded gun into Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield County on Thursday, according to a statement sent to parents.

Principal Joi Lowery said that the gun was discovered after administrators became aware of a rumor about a student with a weapon.

An investigation by police and administrators led to the discovery of the weapon.

“No threats were made. But the student now faces disciplinary action at school and legal consequences as well,” Lowery wrote.

Consequentially, students will be asked to check their backpacks for any items banned from school property on Friday.

The full release sent to parents is included below: