Rainy day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas is slowly move northward, bringing rain to Richmond. The highest rainfall totals will be across southeast Virginia, including the Richmond area, where 0.75″ to 1.25″ will be very likely.

The rain will taper in this afternoon and evening.

Friday will be a breezy and dry day with northwest winds of 15-25 mph.

The weekend will be dry, with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will remain cool, with many areas staying in the 50s, but we should reach the low to mid 60s in most spots on Sunday.

Another storm system will bring rain to the area on Monday, with the rain ending Tuesday morning. This storm system will be followed by a shot of cooler air, keeping highs in the upper 40s and low 50s on Tuesday.

The World Meteorological Organization retired the tropical names Florence and Michael today, and replaced them with Francine and Milton for future cycles beginning in 2024.