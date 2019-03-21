Richmond vigil honors loved ones lost to opioids

RICHMOND, Va. — The community will come together Thursday night to remember those lost to substance use and addiction.

The gathering, sponsored by the Richmond Behavioral Health Foundation (RBHF), was designed to give the community “an opportunity to recognize, honor, and grieve those we have lost.”

The event was scheduled to run from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Monroe Park, on West Main Street, in Richmond.

“The program will contain music (sound) from the Recovery Ally Choir and RVA Street Singers,” event organizers said. “Participants will be able to draw their loved one’s name in sand trays (touch), drink coffee from the Free Hot Coffee Bike (taste), mark remembrance cards with essential oils (smell), and light a candle for their loved one (sight).”

In addition, there will be a tent where Naloxone — a medication that reverses opioid overdoses — will be handed out.

https://www.facebook.com/events/552208088595500/