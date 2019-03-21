Man accused of stealing wallets from elderly women in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a man accused of stealing wallets from elderly women at a Chesterfield business.

The alleged thefts occurred while the women were shopping on March 16 and March 18.

Police say the suspect used the victim’s credit cards to make multiple purchases, including buying alcohol from an ABC store in Richmond.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. If you can identify him, contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the p3 app at http://www.p3tips.com/699.