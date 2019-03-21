× La Bodega offers Colombian, Puerto Rican, Dominican dishes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A local restaurateur has fired up his third location in the city.

Carlos Londoño’s La Bodega opened for business March 12 in the former Luncheonette spot at 104 E. 18th St.

It adds to his collection of Shockoe-area eateries that includes Margarita’s Cantina, which sits across the street from La Bodega at 103 N. 18th St., as well as Mijas, in the former La Grotta Ristorante space at 1218 E. Cary St. in the Slip.

Luncheonette closed in January 2018 after four years of business at the location.

