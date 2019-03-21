Track rain in Richmond

Keep your identity safe this tax season

Posted 11:43 am, March 21, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Around tax time last year, online cyber attacks increased by over 45%. This is the time of year for filing taxes and many identities are stolen. Thomas Beck, technology expert and President of CMIT Solutions in Charlottesville, is here to share his top security tips you can use to keep your identity safe this tax season. https://cmitsolutions.com/charlottesville/

