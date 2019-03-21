RICHMOND, Va. - Around tax time last year, online cyber attacks increased by over 45%. This is the time of year for filing taxes and many identities are stolen. Thomas Beck, technology expert and President of CMIT Solutions in Charlottesville, is here to share his top security tips you can use to keep your identity safe this tax season. https://cmitsolutions.com/charlottesville/
Keep your identity safe this tax season
-
Legislators agree to bipartisan deal that would give $1 billion to Virginia taxpayers
-
What Virginia tax changes mean for your state income tax return
-
File your Federal taxes for free!
-
Why treasury officials say smaller tax refunds are good thing
-
Governor Northam signs tax legislation, income tax return processing begins
-
-
Stocks on track for worst December since the Great Depression
-
“Tie One on for Safety” Campaign
-
Students react to Chesterfield school resource officer’s alleged white supremacist affiliation: ‘It’s hard to believe’
-
Gov. Northam urges bipartisanship in State Of Commonwealth Address
-
Treasury says you’ll get your refund — even if there’s a shutdown
-
-
Rams, Cavs, and Hokies among Virginia schools dancing into NCAA Tournament
-
Virginia House of Delegates gavels in 400th legislative session
-
New Zealand victims mourned during night of unity