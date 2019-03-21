Hanover Sheriff’s Deputy involved in 2-vehicle crash
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A Hanover Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike Wednesday night.
The crash occurred after the vehicles collided at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Elm Drive around 9:45 p.m.
The deputy was uninjured in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
