Goochland Drive-In Theater announces opening weekend features

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The Goochland Drive-In Theater will open this weekend for a new season of movies under the stars.

Here's the initial movie line-up for the season:

DOUBLE-FEATURE (Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23)

MAIN SCREEN:

1st: "Captain Marvel"

2nd: "Mary Poppins Returns"

THE GROVE:

1st: "Us"

2nd: "Happy Death Day 2U"

SINGLE-FEATURE SPECIAL (Sunday, March 24)

MAIN SCREEN:

"Us"

THE GROVE:

"Captain Marvel"

Now in its 10th season, the Goochland Drive-In Theater allows families to travel back in time. Once a staple on the American landscape with more than 4,000 locations, drive-ins have dwindled to just about 300.

“At a drive-in people come to because people want to be here. They don’t have to come. They want to," owner John Heidel said in a 2017 interview. "We're helping people make memories. We’re selling an experience."

The Goochland Drive-In Theater is located on Old Fredericksburg Road, of Interstate 64, in Hadensville, Virginia.

