Teen girl dies at Chesterfield gym

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 14-year-old girl died Thursday morning at Gold’s Gym on Hopkins Road in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield Police. An investigation into her death was on-going, but police said there were no initial signs of foul play.

Officers responded to the gym at about 5:10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a possible cardiac arrest.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old female who was unresponsive,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Rescue personnel arrived and the female was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police have not released the child’s name.

When contacted about the incident, managers at Gold’s Gym said they would provide a statement. This story will be updated when that statement is received.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.