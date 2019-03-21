× Men found dead in driveway after ATV crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Two men were killed late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning after an ATV crash, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 12500 block of Spotswood Furnace Road to investigate.

“A family member found the victims in the driveway of the home. Both men were pronounced deceased by rescue who arrived on scene. Family members did attempt life saving measures prior to rescue arriving,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “Next of kin have been notified. The accident is still under investigation. Alcohol did appear to be a factor in the accident.”

The victims were identified as Timothy Cook, 58, of Fredericksburg, and Michael Poole, 51, of Camarillo, California.

