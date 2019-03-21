Celebrate Irish culture with Shepherd’s Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Church Hill Irish Festival is a celebration of Irish culture and Irish food! Tammy Brawley, the owner and chef at the Green Kitchen, is going to be out at the festival with her signature Shepherd’s Pie. She stopped by to walk us through her steps for making this comfort food classic.

The Irish Festival will be held Saturday, March 23rd and Sunday, March 24th at 25th and E. Broad Streets in the Church Hill Neighborhood of Richmond. For more information on this event, you can head to www.churchhillirishfestival.com.