Boy fighting for his life after crash at Chester intersection

CHESTER, Va. – A boy is fighting for his life after a crash at a Chester intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of East Hundred Road (Route 10) and Meadowville Road at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“It was reported that a Mazda Protégé was traveling east on East Hundred Road when it began to turn left at a crossover, but then reentered the eastbound travel lane,” said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson. “A white Infiniti SUV, which was traveling behind the Mazda, struck the Mazda and pushed it into the crossover.”

After the Mazda was struck from behind, both vehicles traveled into the westbound lanes, where the Mazda struck the rear bumper of a third vehicle.

A juvenile male inside the Mazda was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story.