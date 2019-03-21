RICHMOND, Va. - Five-time Golden Guitar Award Winner and CMA Global Artist of the Year, Catherine Britt, who is originally from the land down under in Australia, moved to Nashville over a decade ago to pursue music. Her current tour makes a stop here in the river city and she's here to share two songs. You can see Catherine LIVE on stage Thursday, March 21st at the Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road at 8pm. www.catherinebritt.com
Award Winning Musical Stylings of Catherine Britt
