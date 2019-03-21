4 adults, 2 juveniles arrested for violent crime spree in Colonial Heights, Petersburg

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Four adults and two juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection to a violent crime spree that left a man in the hospital with serious injuries.

Colonial Heights Police Officers responded to the area of Temple Avenue and Snead, for a report of an armed robbery around noon on Monday, March 18. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a male victim in the roadway with obvious signs of an assault.

The victim reported that he was walking in the area when two males approached him. The victim says one male asked him for a cigarette and the second male hit his in the face with a firearm.

The victim was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The male suspects are accused of taking the victim’s wallet and fleeing the area on foot.

“Several witnesses in the area reported the suspects fled on foot, but then got into a late model, burgundy Chevrolet Impala and left the area,” said a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson. “A CHPD patrol officer canvassing the area located the suspect vehicle a short distance away, stopped the vehicle and arrested the two male juvenile suspects.”

Four additional males were located inside the vehicle. Those men were identified as Karl Stallings Jr., 21, and John R. Elliot-Wiggins, 22, of Suffolk, Vonteevon Q. Ray, 18, of Petersburg, and Luis O. Portalatin-Valle, 22, of Chesapeake.

“With limited information at the time, officers were unable to determine if the other four individuals were involved with this crime and as a result, they were released,” said the spokesperson.

After notifying surrounding jurisdictions of the men, detectives discovered all six individuals were possibly connected to a Petersburg robbery that occurred hours earlier.

In that incident, the victim reported being robbed of their vehicle in the 600 block of S. Crater.

The four males who were released were located and detained by Colonial Heights police, before being turned over to Petersburg police.

Further investigation by detectives determined that all six males were involved with the violent Colonial Heights robbery in Colonial Heights.

A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with robbery, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery. The second juvenile, a 16-year-old male, has been charged with robbery and conspiracy.

Both juveniles, from Suffolk, are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Center.

Stallings Jr. has been charged robbery and conspiracy. The three remaining suspects, Elliot-Wiggins, Ray, and Portalatin-Valle have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. They are being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail pending their next court appearance.

All six suspects have also been charged with robbery, conspiracy, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in Petersburg.

Anyone with additional information about these crimes are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Thad Johnson at (804)524-8701 or you can call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660.