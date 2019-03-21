Track rain in Richmond

21 years after fleeing Richmond, woman sentenced on drug distribution charges

Posted 5:19 pm, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:21PM, March 21, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A Dominican woman was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin after avoiding sentencing for more than 20 years.

In December 1997, now 45-year-old Ninorka Sencion pleaded guilty to traveling on a bus from New York to Richmond, Virginia for the purpose of delivering more than  300 grams of heroin.

After pleading guilty she was released on a bond and fled to the Dominican Republic, failing to appear for her originally scheduled sentencing hearing in March 1998.

She was arrested in the Dominican Republic in August 2018 on an outstanding arrest warrant and extradited to the United States for sentencing on her charge.

