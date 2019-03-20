Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Hospice and palliative care is a patient and family support system that keeps a patient comfortable, teaches the family how to provide care, and offers emotional support. Brenda Clarkson, the Executive Director of the Virginia Association for Hospices and Palliative Care, joined us to tell us more.

The Virginia Association for Hospices and Palliative Care is located at 3801 Westerre Parkway in Richmond. For more information, you can reach them at 804-740-1344 or you can visit them online at www.virginiahopsices.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA ASSOCIATION FOR HOSPICES & PALLIATIVE CARE}