Spring fashion trends

Posted 11:31 am, March 20, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - It is now officially Spring, and it’s the perfect time to find out what’s trending this season in fashion. Stylist and blogger, Jammie Baker, was back with her list of what “must haves” should be on your list and why. For more information visit www.jammiebaker.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.