× Spotsylvania couple arrested after child porn investigation leads to drug bust

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Spotsylvania couple was arrested Monday after a child porn investigation led to a drug bust.

Spotsylvania deputies responded to an Orchard Lane home to assist Fluvanna deputies with a search warrant in connection to a child porn case.

After executing the warrant, deputies discovered a grow operation in the home. After obtaining a second search warrant for narcotics, officials recovered approximately 40 marijuana plants.

The couple’s 15-year-old son was present at the time of the bust, deputies said.

Kenneth Sharp and Amy Sharp were both charged with manufacturing marijuana and child neglect.

The couple has been incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5000 bond.