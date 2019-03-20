Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Womanhood, independence, and self-worth are some of the topics tacked in Zora Neale Hurston’s classic novel, “Their Eyes Were Watching God.” Firehouse Theatre’s latest production, “Songs for Janie,” captures the essence of Janie Mae Crawford, the main character of that book. Virginia-born singer/songwriter and producer, Tamara Wellons, conceived this production and stars in the show. She joined us to tell us more about the production, as well as perform one of the songs featured in the show.

Firehouse Theatre presents “Songs for Janie,” opening Friday, March 22nd with select dates through Sunday, April 7th. For a complete schedule, you can visit www.firehousetheatre.org.