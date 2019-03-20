× Teen charged with murdering Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old from Richmond was arrested and charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a Chesterfield man.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Luckylee Crescent at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, officers located Shyheim Brown, 20, of Mimosa Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “This morning, Chesterfield Police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Richmond Police Department, arrested a 16-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to this incident.”

Police said the 16-year-old suspect and 20-year-old victim knew each other prior to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Police continue to investigate this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.