× Richmond’s Townley Haas a finalist for Sullivan Award

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Benedictine and NOVA swimming standout Townley Haas is one of eight finalists nationally for the Sullivan Award, which has been presented to the country’s top amateur athlete since 1930.

Haas won gold with the men’s 4×200 meter relay swim team in Rio. He also won the 200 and 500 meter freestyle events at last year’s NCAA championships and won two gold medals at last year’s Pan Pacific Championships.

Haas now swims for the University of Texas and was named the male swimmer of the year for the Big 12 Conference last year. He is also a 13-time All American.

Voting for this year’s Sullivan Award runs through March 22 and you can find a link to cast your vote here.

The winner will be announced on April 16 in New York City.