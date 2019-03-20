Elementary school staff member accused of assaulting Powhatan student

Posted 12:27 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:36PM, March 20, 2019

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A staff member at a Powhatan County Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation after allegedly making physical contact with a student.

A Parent tells CBS 6 the alleged physical assault occurred inside the school lunchroom at Flat Rock Elementary School on Friday, March 15. Powhatan school officials confirm school administrators first received reports of the physical altercation on that date.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident along with Powhatan County Public Schools.

The staff member, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

