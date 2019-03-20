New York man arrested in Virginia on cigarette trafficking and drug charges

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A New York man has been arrested on cigarette trafficking and drug charges after a traffic stop in Spotsylvania County on Tuesday.

The incident started when a deputy was patrolling the parking lot of Wawa located at 4527 Plank Road.

The deputy noticed a man putting approximately five cartons of cigarettes in the trunk of his vehicle and spotted bags of cigarettes in the truck.

“Based on his training and experience, First Sergeant Woodard has knowledge that subjects come to Virginia to purchase large quantities of tobacco, specifically cigarettes in order to resale in other states, yielding a much larger profit,” said a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies say Woodard initiated a traffic stop on the driver, identified as 56-year-old William Jaronczyk.

During a vehicle search, the deputy discovered 232 cartons of cigarettes worth $27,840, as well as marijuana, oxycodone and $15,550.00 in cash.

Jaronczyk, of Uniondale, New York was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell or transport more than 500 packages of cigarettes, possession of oxycodone and possession of marijuana.

Jaronczyk is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.